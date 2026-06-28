16 Teams Eliminated from 2026 World Cup

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup has concluded, and the names of all national teams exiting the tournament early have been confirmed.

The list includes some unexpected teams. While some squads maintained playoff hopes until the final match, others finished the tournament without a single point.

Teams eliminated from the World Cup

The following 16 teams have bid farewell to the World Cup hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada:

Haiti

Turkey

Tunisia

Jordan

Panama

Qatar

Czech Republic

Curaçao

Iraq

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

New Zealand

South Korea

Scotland

Iran

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's first World Cup concludes

The Uzbekistan national team participated in the World Cup for the first time in its history.

Our national team faced Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo in the group stage. Although the results were not as expected, our players gained significant experience.

The first World Cup marks a new stage for Uzbek football and serves as an important lesson for future results.

Unexpected losses

Among the eliminated teams are experienced sides such as Uruguay, Turkey, Iran, and South Korea.

Uruguay's failure to advance from the group was a major shock for fans. Iran maintained hope of reaching the playoffs as one of the best third-placed teams until the final minutes.

The main battle begins now

Teams that successfully navigated the group stage will now face off in the Round of 16.

There is no room for error in the playoffs: every defeat means elimination from the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup began on June 11 and will continue until July 19.

The current world champion is Argentina, who defeated France in the 2022 World Cup final.

Which team's exit from the group stage was the biggest surprise in your opinion? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the list with football fans.