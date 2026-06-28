Chelsea Start Negotiations for Granit Xhaka Transfer

·43·Sport
Chelsea Start Negotiations for Granit Xhaka Transfer

Chelsea have begun working on an unexpected transfer. According to reports, the "Blues" have contacted experienced midfielder Granit Xhaka, who currently plays for Sunderland. If this transfer is completed, the Swiss international could reunite with his former manager Xabi Alonso. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Chelsea management have held preliminary talks with the 33-year-old's representatives. This move suggests a slight departure from the club's recent strategy of signing only young talents. Needing an experienced leader, the London club aims to strengthen the center of the pitch with Granit Xhaka.

Collaboration between Xabi Alonso and Granit Xhaka

The successful partnership between Granit Xhaka and Xabi Alonso is well known to many. Together at Bayer Leverkusen, they achieved a historic victory in the German Bundesliga. Xabi Alonso intends to bring his former pupil to Chelsea to improve the dressing room atmosphere and serve as a role model for the young players.

Granit Xhaka proved to be a true leader at Sunderland last season. Appearing in 34 Premier League matches, he contributed significantly to the team finishing seventh and securing a Europa League spot. Although the Switzerland national team captain has a contract with Sunderland until 2028, the opportunity to work with Xabi Alonso again has piqued his interest.

Sunderland's Firm Position

While the player himself is open to the transfer, Sunderland is not willing to let their captain go easily. Club management emphasizes that Granit Xhaka is not for sale and remains an integral part of the team's plans for next season. Financially stable, the "Black Cats" are prepared to fight to keep their leader.

Chelsea's interest may also be driven by rumors surrounding central midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Reports suggest that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to sign the Argentine, with a valuation of £120 million. Should Enzo Fernandez move to Madrid, Granit Xhaka is expected to fill the void.

No final agreement on personal terms has been reached yet. While Granit Xhaka is currently focused on his duties with the Switzerland national team, the probability of this unexpected move happening before the transfer window closes is considered high.

ChelseaGranit XhakaXabi AlonsoSunderlandTransfer
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