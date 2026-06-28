Neymar buys $1 million luxury watch in New York

·52·Sport
Neymar buys $1 million luxury watch in New York

Brazil national team star Neymar continues to amaze everyone not only with his skill on the pitch but also with his refined taste for luxury items. During his visit to New York City, the forward, currently with the national team, enriched his collection of expensive accessories with another unique piece. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Globo, Neymar made productive use of a short break during the Brazil national team's preparations in New Jersey and visited one of the most exclusive boutiques in the center of New York. The 34-year-old footballer visited the flagship store of the world-famous brand Jacob & Co and purchased a watch valued at approximately $1 million.

This purchase once again confirms that Neymar is one of the biggest collectors not only in the football world but also among high-end horology enthusiasts. According to expert estimates, his total watch collection is valued well over £1.6 million.

Meeting with the brand founder

The transaction was more than just a simple purchase. Neymar was personally welcomed by the brand founder, renowned jeweler and watchmaker Jacob Arabo. Videos and photos circulating on social media show the Brazilian star in a friendly conversation with Arabo, who founded the luxury brand in 1986.

Jacob Arabo expressed his gratitude by posting a photo with the footballer on his social media page. "We are glad that Neymar, a long-time friend of our brand, found the time to personally visit our New York boutique and purchase a new watch before the major summer tournament," the brand owner wrote.

This new acquisition is not the only expensive item in Neymar's overall collection. The former Barcelona and PSG star has frequently been seen with diamond-encrusted tourbillons and unique custom-made watches. It is said that some of his watches are valued at over £1.6 million individually.

Such expenditures are fully consistent with the footballer's annual income and lifestyle. Alongside his achievements on the pitch, Neymar earns enormous income through partnerships with global brands. While he is currently focusing on international success with the Brazil national team, he has shown that he spares no time or money for his personal interests.

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