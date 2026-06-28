Micron Becomes the New Nvidia in the AI Race

Micron, based in Idaho, USA, has come into the spotlight of the global financial market and Wall Street investors. Once known only as a manufacturer of small memory cards for computers and smartphones, the brand has now become one of the key drivers of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. According to experts, Micron is expected to repeat Nvidia's success in terms of market value and strategic importance. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news says.

The company's shares have grown at an unprecedented rate of 236 percent over the last month, with each share reaching 1132 dollars. For comparison, until mid-2025, the company's securities had long been trading below 100 dollars. As a result of this sharp jump, Micron managed to briefly surpass the market capitalization of tech giants such as Meta and Tesla.

The Era of AI and "RAMageddon"

The basis of Micron's success lies in the increasing demand for AI data centers. AI systems, especially servers running on Nvidia chips, require several times more memory than ordinary laptops. Currently, there is a severe shortage of DRAM and NAND memory chips in the market, particularly HBM (High-Bandwidth Memory) modules. Experts are calling this situation "RAMageddon," and it is predicted to last until 2027.

This shortage affects not only industrial-grade servers but also ordinary consumers. Because giants like Microsoft, Amazon AWS, Google, and Apple are purchasing memory chips in huge quantities, computer manufacturers like Dell and HP are also forced to stockpile. This, in turn, could lead to price increases for consumer electronics such as Apple products and Xbox gaming consoles.

Records in Financial Indicators

Micron's third-quarter financial report astonished analysts. The company's revenue increased fourfold compared to the same period last year, reaching 41.45 billion dollars. Net profit rose from 1.88 billion dollars to 28.2 billion dollars. Such growth rates have made Micron the most attractive AI asset after Nvidia in the eyes of investors.

Nevertheless, the memory chip market has historically been very volatile. The main risk for manufacturers like Micron and Samsung is that expanding production capacities requires a long time and significant funds. Often, by the time new plants are operational, market demand drops, leading to oversupply and price crashes. However, Micron management emphasizes that this time is different and that the demand created by AI will ensure long-term stability.

Currently, Wall Street analysts predict that Micron's fourth-quarter revenue will be around 49-51 billion dollars. If these figures are realized, the company will further strengthen its position in the global semiconductor market and become an integral part of the AI infrastructure.