Will Brazil Get Revenge on Japan? A Major Play-off Test

Three more exciting matches await fans today and tonight in the World Cup 2026 play-off stage. On June 29–30, Brazil vs Japan, Germany vs Paraguay, and Netherlands vs Morocco will compete for a spot in the round of 16.

One of the day's central matches will take place in Houston. Five-time world champions Brazil will seek revenge against Japan, who defeated them in their last head-to-head encounter.

When is the Brazil vs Japan match?

Brazil vs Japan

June 29, 22:00

NRG Stadium, Houston

Brazil is seen as the favorite in this encounter. However, Japan's recent result serves as a serious warning for the 'Seleção'.

How did Japan defeat Brazil?

In a friendly match held in October 2025, Brazil was leading 2-0 after the first half.

Despite this, Hajime Moriyasu's pupils completely changed the situation in the second half, winning the match 3-2.

This result showed that Japan should never be underestimated.

In the group stage, the Asians also:

fought on equal terms with the Netherlands;

put up serious resistance against Sweden;

defeated Tunisia by a large margin.

Japan's main losses

This time, Japan will take the field without several key players who participated in last year's victory.

Mitoma, Kubo, Endo, and Minamino will be unable to help their team in the match.

These losses may affect Japan's attacking potential. However, Ayase Ueda and Daichi Kamada are currently in top form.

They will try to exploit the spaces left behind when the Brazilian defensive line pushes forward.

Brazil seems to be recovering

Brazil, led by Carlo Ancelotti, had a difficult start to the group stage.

After a draw with Morocco, a positive change was observed in the team's play, and confident victories were achieved in the next two matches.

Main protagonists in Brazil's attack:

Vinícius Júnior — 4 goals;

Matheus Cunha — 3 goals;

Neymar — returned to the squad after injury.

Neymar's unconventional decisions and individual skill could be a great help to the team in the play-offs.

Where is Brazil's weak point?

While Brazil looks strong in attack, there are problems in the midfield.

It is noticeable that Casemiro is aging and struggling in high-tempo games. Therefore, Japan may exploit the gaps in the center.

The game scenario is easy to predict:

Brazil will have more ball possession;

Japan will act disciplined in defense;

the Asians will create the main danger through counter-attacks.

Morocco caused problems for Brazil specifically through fast counter-attacks in the first round of the group stage.

Previous victories should not be distracting

Brazil confidently defeated Scotland and Haiti in the next two rounds.

However, it must be noted that these teams did not offer resistance on the level of Japan. Therefore, the play-off match will reveal the true strength of the 'Seleção'.

What path might await Brazil next?

If Ancelotti's pupils overcome the Japanese barrier, they will face the winner of the Norway vs Côte d'Ivoire match in the next stage.

Next potential opponents:

Stage Potential Opponent Round of 16 Norway or Côte d'Ivoire Quarter-final England Semi-final Argentina

Thus, the road to the championship will not be easy for Brazil.

The answer to the main question will be known today

Brazil has been heavily criticized in recent years regarding their play and results. Now the team must demonstrate its true potential in the play-offs.

The match against Japan could answer one question: has Brazil emerged from its long crisis, or do the problems still remain?

Do you think Brazil will get revenge, or will Japan create another sensation? Leave your thoughts in the comments and send this article to football fans.