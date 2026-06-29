Samsung unveils the long-awaited Galaxy M47 smartphone: 6000 mAh battery and record support

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially unveiled its new mid-range hit, the Galaxy M47 smartphone. This device is attracting user attention not only for its high-capacity battery but also for its long-term software support guarantee. According to ixbt.com, the new model debuted in the Indian market and is expected to be available in other regions soon. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

Although the Galaxy M47 is technically similar to the Galaxy A27, it has several unique features. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 platform, providing sufficient performance for daily tasks and gaming. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The screen's 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution ensure smooth and high-quality visuals. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Record-breaking software updates

The most surprising aspect of the new smartphone is its support duration. Samsung promises to release software updates for the Galaxy M47 until 2032. This means users will have access to the latest Android versions and security patches for nearly 6 years. Currently, the device runs on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16.

In terms of autonomy, the Galaxy M47 also claims leadership in its segment. It is equipped with a massive 6000 mAh battery and supports 45 W fast charging technology, solving power issues for active users.

Opportunities for gamers and photography enthusiasts

For gaming enthusiasts, a special bypass charging function has been introduced. With this technology, power is drawn directly from the charger during gameplay, bypassing the battery. As a result, device overheating is reduced and the battery's lifespan is significantly extended.

Camera capabilities also meet modern requirements. The rear panel features three modules:

50 MP main sensor;

5 MP wide-angle lens;

2 MP macro camera.

For selfie lovers, a 12 MP front camera is housed in a special screen cutout.

The Galaxy M47 will be available in two colors: Rogue Red and Blaze Blue. The base model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage is priced at approximately 245 USD. Open sales are scheduled to begin via the Amazon India platform on July 4th. The model's arrival in other markets is expected in the second half of the year, making it an excellent choice for those looking for an affordable and long-lasting smartphone.