Can Alexander Isak justify his £125 million price tag at Liverpool?

Liverpool forward Alexander Isak had a debut Premier League season that fell far short of expectations. The Swedish forward, who joined the Merseyside club for a record £125 million, has been unable to showcase his true potential due to injuries and inconsistent performances. In an interview with Goal.com, former player Stefan Schwarz shared his thoughts on Isak's future. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Last season, Isak managed to score only 4 goals, which is completely inconsistent with his transfer fee and the results fans expected. Schwarz, a former Swedish national team member, noted that Isak is actually a "magical player," but he lacks the stability and health needed to perform at a giant club like Liverpool. For the 2026-27 season, the main task for the number 9 striker is to restore his goal-scoring ability.

New coach and new opportunities

After Liverpool suffered a team crisis, the management dismissed Arne Slot. Now the team is managed by Andoni Iraola, and Isak must prove himself as the main striker under the new coach. Considering that patience is a rare luxury in modern football, the pressure on the Swedish forward is increasing day by day.

Currently, Isak is participating in the World Cup taking place in North America. Having scored in the group stage match against Tunisia, this tournament is expected to serve as a springboard for the striker before the new season. The next opponent is the French national team, led by Kylian Mbappe. According to Schwarz, Isak can regain his confidence in exactly such high-profile clashes.

"The most important thing for Isak is to remain injury-free and be on the pitch every week. If he stays healthy throughout a full season, he will become an invaluable asset for Liverpool. His talent is unquestionable, but the new club and the immense pressure have taken a toll on him," says Stefan Schwarz.

When Isak left Newcastle last year, Anthony Elanga arrived as his replacement. Interestingly, the former Manchester United winger also struggled at his new club, scoring only one goal during the season. This shows that the adaptation process in the Premier League can be difficult even for the most talented players.

Isak's goal for the 2026-27 season is clear: he must score more than 20 goals and prove to the critics that he is worth £125 million. Otherwise, the Liverpool management will be forced to consider other options to strengthen the attacking line.