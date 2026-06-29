2026 World Cup. Netherlands vs Morocco: A Terrifying Battle on the Flanks

We are about to witness another super clash in the 1/16 final stage of the World Cup. On the morning of June 30, football fans can look forward to a decisive match between the Netherlands and Morocco, two teams promising an attacking and open game.

Before this match at the magnificent Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico, both teams face their own share of intrigue and problems.

Match schedule and details:

Match Date and time (Tashkent time) Stadium Style Netherlands — Morocco June 30, 06:00 Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) Open and attacking

Koeman worried: Is the 'Oranje' defense in crisis?

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman made a surprising statement at the press conference, saying he does not consider his team the clear favorite in this pairing. The experienced specialist's concern is not unfounded:

A 7-game dark streak: Although the Dutch scored many goals in the group stage, they have failed to keep a clean sheet for seven consecutive matches.

Speed and compactness issues: Koeman has repeatedly emphasized that the team lacks compactness and speed in the transition from defense to attack and vice versa, which is playing right into the hands of their opponents.

Battle of the flanks: Dumfries and Gakpo vs the 'Atlas Lions'

The Netherlands national team still focuses its main attacking efforts on the flanks. Here, Denzel Dumfries and Cody Gakpo play the leading roles. However, this tactic might not work against Morocco.

Because Morocco's defensive flanks feature some of the brightest stars in world football — Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui will be in action. Most likely, the outcome of this match will be decided in these very duels on the flanks. Given that neither team will sit back in defense, we are in for a bright spectacle rich in goals.

Terrifying Saibari: Will the new Bayern signing take revenge on the Dutch?

One of the biggest intrigues of the match concerns Moroccan national team forward Ismael Saibari . He is recording a phenomenal streak, having scored in every match of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

This hot forward, who is joining the German club Bayern Munich this summer, is sure to become a real headache for the Dutch defenders, who move slowly and often make clumsy mistakes, thanks to his incredible speed.

The 'Easy Path' to the quarterfinals

The winner of this pair will face a much more favorable opponent in the next stage of the playoffs (1/8 final). This is Canada, who struggled significantly against South Africa and only advanced luckily thanks to a goal in the final minutes.

Therefore, if the Netherlands or Morocco wins this match, they will have a great opportunity to reach at least the quarterfinals. Beyond that, a hurdle against Germany or France may await in the quarterfinals.