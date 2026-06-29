Shomurodov's goal is a unique record in the history of World Cups (video)

·43·Sport
Shomurodov's goal is a unique record in the history of World Cups (video)

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup, featuring 48 teams for the first time in history, has concluded. The tournament organizer, FIFA, has announced the start of the official vote to determine the most beautiful goal of the group stage. Among the stars who secured a playoff spot and those who exited the tournament early, our compatriot Eldor Shomurodov is also present!

12 nominees are competing for the most beautiful goal

The list selected by FIFA experts includes the world's elite stars and unexpected discoveries:

  • Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan)

  • Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • Kylian Mbappe (France)

  • Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

  • Giovanni Reyna (USA)

  • Ismael Sabberi (Morocco)

  • Felix Nmecha (Germany)

  • Elija Just (New Zealand)

  • Kevin Pina (Cape Verde)

  • Karim Alaybegovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

  • Wilson Isidor (Haiti)

  • Daizen Maeda (Japan)

Shomurodov's goal — a unique record in World Cup history!

Eldor Shomurodov's goal against DR Congo was not only beautiful but extraordinary enough to enter World Cup history.

According to the famous OptaJose research center's analysis, Eldor's strike had an expected goals (xG) value of only 0.013 . This means that only 13 out of 1,000 shots from such a position and situation would result in a goal. This figure was recorded as a record result in the WC-2026 tournament!

How does the voting work?

Determining the best goal is entirely up to football fans. Fans can watch the nominees' goals in video clips via the FIFAWorldCup section on the official FIFA website and vote for their favorite execution.

As a reminder, the voting process on the official FIFA platform will last for only 48 hours . After that, the votes will be counted, and the winner of the most beautiful goal of the group stage will be officially announced. Do not miss the opportunity to support our national team captain and participate in this historic vote!

ShomurodovFIFALionel MessiKylian Mbappe
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