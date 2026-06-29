Shooting in Germany Leaves 5 Dead

·4·World
Shooting in Germany Leaves 5 Dead

Today, June 29, five people were killed in an armed attack at a youth social support center in the city of Stade, northern Germany. This was reported by the Associated Press.

According to police, the facility where the incident occurred also operates as a temporary shelter for pregnant women and mothers with young children.

Law enforcement agencies arrested two suspects following the event. Preliminary reports suggest that one of them may be the perpetrator of the armed attack. Investigative activities are currently ongoing to determine the causes and all details of the incident.

It was also reported that several other people sustained various degrees of bodily injuries as a result of the shooting. However, the exact number of injured has not yet been disclosed.

According to witness Vitaliy Mertens, he heard successive gunshots during the shooting.

“Shortly after, the entire area was cordoned off by the police. For security reasons, we were moved away from the scene,” he said.

Police stated that the situation is under control following the incident and that there is no further danger to the public.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Macron's New Look Becomes Target of Philippon's Sharp JokeMacron's New Look Becomes Target of Philippon's Sharp JokeToday, 19:00Singapore preschool teacher jailed for 18 months for injuring child with penSingapore preschool teacher jailed for 18 months for injuring child with penToday, 18:53Man kills six children and commits suicide in TurkmenistanMan kills six children and commits suicide in TurkmenistanToday, 17:48Thousands of couples marry on a beautiful date in KazakhstanThousands of couples marry on a beautiful date in KazakhstanToday, 16:47World Cup Magic: African Sorcerer Allegedly Casts Spell on Harry KaneWorld Cup Magic: African Sorcerer Allegedly Casts Spell on Harry KaneToday, 14:36Pakistan Launches Airstrikes on Afghanistan: Situation EscalatesPakistan Launches Airstrikes on Afghanistan: Situation EscalatesToday, 14:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched