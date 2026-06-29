Shooting in Germany Leaves 5 Dead

Today, June 29, five people were killed in an armed attack at a youth social support center in the city of Stade, northern Germany. This was reported by the Associated Press.

According to police, the facility where the incident occurred also operates as a temporary shelter for pregnant women and mothers with young children.

Law enforcement agencies arrested two suspects following the event. Preliminary reports suggest that one of them may be the perpetrator of the armed attack. Investigative activities are currently ongoing to determine the causes and all details of the incident.

It was also reported that several other people sustained various degrees of bodily injuries as a result of the shooting. However, the exact number of injured has not yet been disclosed.

According to witness Vitaliy Mertens, he heard successive gunshots during the shooting.

“Shortly after, the entire area was cordoned off by the police. For security reasons, we were moved away from the scene,” he said.

Police stated that the situation is under control following the incident and that there is no further danger to the public.