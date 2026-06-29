Macron's New Look Becomes Target of Philippon's Sharp Joke

·11·World
Macron's New Look Becomes Target of Philippon's Sharp Joke

Emmanuel Macron's appearance on stage in sunglasses at Davos sparked widespread discussion in France. The President's new look led to jokes and comparisons on social media.

Florian Philippon, leader of the "Patriots" party, also did not ignore the situation. Mocking Macron's image, he noted that the president is trying to present himself differently through his appearance.

The Elysée Palace stated that Macron wore sunglasses due to eye problems. Despite the official explanation, his look is being discussed online as a "Top Gun" style.

MacronFlorian PhilippsotzkyFranceDavos
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