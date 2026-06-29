New Era at Manchester City: Enzo Mareska Replaces Guardiola

·41·Sport
New Era at Manchester City: Enzo Mareska Replaces Guardiola

Manchester City has officially announced the appointment of Enzo Mareska as head coach. The 46-year-old Italian specialist succeeds Pep Guardiola and has signed a contract with the club until the summer of 2029.

This environment is not unfamiliar to Mareska. He has previously worked within the "Citizens" system and contributed to one of the most successful seasons in the club's history.

A specialist well-known to City

Enzo Mareska served as Pep Guardiola's assistant during the 2022/23 season.

In that season, Manchester City:

  • became champions of the Premier League;

  • won the FA Cup;

  • triumphed in the Champions League.

Thus, the team achieved a historic treble.

Mareska had previously managed the club's EDS youth team, winning the Premier League 2 with them.

Successes at Leicester and Chelsea

After leaving City, Mareska also proved himself as an independent manager.

He led Leicester back to the Premier League in his first season. Later, while working at Chelsea, he won the FIFA Club World Cup.

These results made him one of the most promising coaches in Europe.

"I am ready to continue the tradition of success"

Mareska did not hide his happiness at returning to Manchester City.

"This is a unique club with a great history and big ambitions. I am ready to continue the tradition of success and work with the best footballers in the world," he said.

The Italian specialist has already visited the City Football Academy base and begun preparations for the new season.

First match could be against Inter

The first official match for Manchester City under Mareska is expected to take place as part of the pre-season tour in Asia.

The team is scheduled to face Inter in Hong Kong on August 1.

Information

Details

New head coach

Enzo Mareska

Age

46

Contract term

Until summer 2029

Potential first match

Against Inter

Date

August 1

Location

Hong Kong

The toughest task after Guardiola

Pep Guardiola left an indelible mark on Manchester City's history. Therefore, the task ahead of Mareska is not simple.

He must not only maintain the team's winning tradition but also introduce new ideas and a style of play.

Mareska knows the club well, is familiar with the players' environment, and has worked in Guardiola's system. Now the main question is: can he take City to a new level?

Do you think Enzo Mareska can be a worthy successor to Pep Guardiola? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.

Manchester CityEnzo MareskaPep GuardiolaLeicesterChelsea
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