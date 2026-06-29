New Cyber Scam: Fake Sites Warning of Drone Attacks

·5·Technology
New Cyber Scam: Fake Sites Warning of Drone Attacks

Cybercriminals have launched a new type of scam by exploiting public safety concerns. They are now attempting to steal users' personal data through fake resources that warn of drone attacks and show the addresses of nearby shelters. This was reported by specialists from the F6 cybersecurity company. Ixbt.com reports on this.

Fraudsters primarily create fake sites under names like "Radar" or "Systema opovesheniya" and distribute them via Telegram channels, neighborhood and district groups, and social media comments. These resources offer users a service to supposedly send rapid notifications about threats.

How does the scam work?

When a user enters such a site, they are asked to enter a special 6-digit code to "enable notifications." Once the code is entered, the system displays a fake message claiming that the user's personal account on the government services portal has been compromised. The panicked victim is then advised to call a "hotline" number to resolve the issue.

In reality, through this call, fraudsters posing as "support service employees" attempt to obtain confidential information, passwords, or bank card details from the user. This method is based on psychological pressure and forcing urgent decision-making.

Although five such major fake resources were blocked in a short time through the initiative of the CERT F6 service, cybercriminals continue this scheme under new domains and addresses. Specialists recommend not clicking such links and relying only on official government body information.

This should serve as an important warning for users in Uzbekistan as well. When suspicious links and messages about "security systems" spread on platforms like Telegram, it is essential to always verify the authenticity of the resource. According to cybersecurity rules, you should never enter personal codes on suspicious sites or call unknown numbers.

CybersecurityFraudTelegramTechnologySafety
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