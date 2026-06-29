Harry Kane Rejects Barcelona Offer: English Striker Staying at Bayern

England national team captain Harry Kane has decided to link his future with the Bavarian club for a long time. The experienced striker stated that he has no intention of leaving the Munich team, despite the interest from Catalonia's Barcelona. This is reported by Goal.com reports it.

According to The Athletic, Barcelona's management considered the Harry Kane option while searching for a worthy successor to Robert Lewandowski, who left the team. However, the response given through the player's representatives was an unexpected blow for the Catalans: the 32-year-old forward is fully satisfied with his life in Germany and does not plan to leave the Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane has become an integral part of the Bayern project since moving from Tottenham to Munich in 2023. It is reported that there was a special clause in the striker's contract that could have been activated this summer, but he decided not to use this opportunity. According to the rules, he had to notify the club by January, but the deadline passed without any action.

Historic results and a new contract

The striker's statistics in Germany are impressively high. According to Goal.com, in the 2025-26 season, Harry Kane appeared in 51 matches, recording 61 goals and 7 assists. These figures placed him 7th on the list of the best scorers in the club's history — he managed to score a total of 146 goals within three seasons.

Bayern management, specifically sporting director Max Eberl, confirmed that negotiations are underway to extend the player's current agreement. Although Kane's current contract runs until 2027, the club intends to keep him for a longer period. The player himself emphasized in an interview in November that the probability of leaving the Bundesliga is very low.

Currently, Harry Kane is focusing all his attention on his obligations with the national team. Official statements regarding his future are expected to be announced after the summer World Cup. Nevertheless, all the foundations for him to stay in Munich and sign a new contract are already in place.

While an offer from a prestigious club like Barcelona may seem attractive to any player, at this stage of his career, Harry Kane prefers to continue winning trophies with Bayern rather than gaining La Liga experience. Having already won two championship titles with the Munich side, the striker will remain a key figure in the team's success in the coming years.