69.5 Hours of Non-stop Chess: A New World Record Set

·6·Sport
69.5 Hours of Non-stop Chess: A New World Record Set

In Lima, the capital of Peru, a massive and grueling chess marathon that will be remembered in the sports world for a long time has come to an end. According to the "Uz Chess" publication, this event, organized by the renowned Vadim Rosenstein, has opened a completely new record page in chess history.

The participants fought a real battle of endurance not only against their opponents on the board, but also against insomnia, fatigue, and time.

The historical marathon in numbers:

Indicators

Recorded result

Total duration

69.5 hours (non-stop)

Total number of participants

854 chess players

Total games played

12,445 matches

Total prize pool

100,000 US dollars

What was the old record? The previous world record belonged to the famous Nigerian chess player Tunde Onakoya. He entered the Guinness World Records by playing chess non-stop for 64 hours in New York's Times Square. The marathon in Lima by 5.5 hours broke this mark, taking absolute leadership.

What does the organizer say?

The key person behind the record, Vadim Rosenstein, shared his impressions of this huge achievement:

«I am glad that not everything was perfect at the beginning. That is the beauty of creating something new. We still have a lot to learn, and we can only achieve this through practice.

Over the past few days, I have seen thousands of happy faces. These smiles give me the strength to develop chess worldwide».

Such large-scale projects not only demonstrate the infinite possibilities of human will but also serve as a great driver in popularizing the sport of chess on a global scale. The 69.5-hour marathon in Lima is now a new milestone and a great challenge for the world of chess.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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