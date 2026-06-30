Brazil Edge Out Japan in Hard-Fought Match to Advance

Brazil and Japan faced off in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. In the match held at Stadium B in Houston, the Brazilians secured a 2-1 victory. Keito Sano opened the scoring for Japan in the 29th minute. Brazil responded in the second half: Casemiro equalized in the 56th minute, and Gabriel Martinelli scored the winning goal in the 90+6th minute.

In the first half, Japan capitalized on an opportunity in the opponent's defense. Keito Sano sent the ball into the net in the 29th minute to put his team ahead. Although Brazil launched several attacks during the first half, they were unable to equalize before the break.

Brazil increased the pressure in the second half. In the 56th minute, Casemiro scored to make it 1-1. Following this, the South Americans maintained more possession and created dangerous situations around the Japanese goal.

Gabriel Martinelli decided the fate of the match in stoppage time. He found the back of the net in the 90+6th minute, securing the victory for Brazil.

Brazil also dominated the statistics. The team recorded 20 shots on goal, 7 of which were on target. For Japan, these figures were 5 and 2, respectively.

Brazil held 62% possession, while Japan had 38%. The Brazilian players completed 678 passes with 92% accuracy. Japan completed 289 passes with an accuracy rate of 86%.

Brazil committed 4 fouls, while Japan committed 13. The referee showed 2 yellow cards to the Brazilians and 3 to the Japanese players. No red cards were issued. Brazil dominated the corner kicks 6-2.