Women Lured into Cyber Centers in Asia Subjected to Torture and Violence

·40·World
Women Lured into Cyber Centers in Asia Subjected to Torture and Violence

It has been revealed that thousands of women are being held against their will and forced into criminal activities in hidden cyber-scam centers across Southeast Asia. Several victims were liberated during operations conducted in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.

Women were primarily lured to these locations through fake job advertisements. They were promised high salaries, comfortable conditions, and official employment, but were later forced to scam people online and embezzle funds.

Those who refused to carry out the tasks were beaten, tortured, or threatened. There are also reports of sexual violence against women and cases where they were sold to other groups.

Law enforcement agencies are working to identify the individuals managing these networks and to repatriate the victims to their home countries.

CambodiaMyanmarLaos
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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