Joel Kojo returns to Superliga: Navbahor unveils new striker

·9·Sport
Joel Kojo returns to Superliga: Navbahor unveils new striker

Kyrgyzstan national team striker Joel Kojo is returning to the Uzbekistan Superliga. The 27-year-old footballer has signed a contract with Namangan-based Navbahor.

The Ghana-born striker has previously played in the Uzbekistan championship and is well-acquainted with the local football environment.

Kojo joins Navbahor

Navbahor has strengthened its attacking line with Kyrgyzstan international Joel Kojo.

The player is expected to be an asset to his new team with his speed, physical dominance, and goal-scoring ability.

Previously played in Uzbekistan

Joel Kojo has represented several clubs throughout his career.

He has played for the following teams:

  • Oloy — 2017–2021;

  • Dordoi — 2021–2023;

  • Dinamo Samarqand — 2023–2024;

  • Istiqlol — 2025–2026;

  • Neftchi — 2025, on loan.

Thus, Navbahor becomes his third club in Uzbekistan.

Returning after a serious injury

Kojo played his last official match in October 2025 for Neftchi against Shortan.

He suffered a serious injury in that match and remained sidelined for a long period.

The striker has now recovered from his injury and is ready to return to professional football.

What does this transfer bring to Navbahor?

Kojo's arrival could increase competition in the team's attack.

His strengths include:

  • Knowledge of the Superliga environment;

  • International experience;

  • Ability to play as a center forward;

  • Activity in physical duels;

  • Speed in counter-attacks.

However, how quickly he regains match fitness after a long break will be a crucial factor.

A new chapter begins

Joel Kojo's career at Navbahor will be a new page following his injury.

The Namangan club expects goals and effective performances in key matches from the experienced striker.

Do you think Joel Kojo can show his best form at Navbahor? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with Superliga fans.

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