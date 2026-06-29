California Government Strikes Deal with Anthropic: Claude Now Half Price

·20·Technology
California Government Strikes Deal with Anthropic: Claude Now Half Price

A strategic partnership agreement has been signed between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Anthropic, one of the leading companies in the field of AI. According to this agreement, all state agencies and local government bodies will have access to the Claude chatbot at special discounted rates. This step is aimed at increasing technological efficiency in the public sector at a time when the business world is struggling with the high costs of AI tools. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

As part of the agreement, Anthropic will not only provide access to its advanced Claude model but also undertake special training and technical support for state employees. According to an official statement from the Governor's office, this technology will assist public servants in drafting documents and analyzing large volumes of data.

Efficiency and Security Issues

Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized that AI should not completely replace human labor in public administration. Instead, it should help employees work faster, solve problems more effectively, and deliver higher quality results for the people of California. This agreement is a logical continuation of the executive order issued in March of this year to accelerate the safe use of AI in public administration.

Interestingly, California's rapprochement with Anthropic comes against the backdrop of tensions with the US federal government, specifically the Department of Defense (Pentagon). Previously, a disagreement arose regarding the signing of a contract between Anthropic and the Pentagon. Anthropic demanded a ban on using its technology for surveillance of Americans or managing autonomous weapons without human oversight.

Conflict with the Federal Government

The US Department of Defense rejected Anthropic's demands and ultimately chose to collaborate with OpenAI. The federal government even declared Anthropic a "supply chain risk," limiting its work with other Pentagon contractors. However, California state officials state that these federal-level restrictions will not hinder cooperation at the state level.

Chris Given, Director of the California Department of Information Technology, told POLITICO that the "risk" label imposed by the federal government was not discussed at all during negotiations with Anthropic. State leadership is focusing on modernizing the administration system through the correct and safe use of technology.

This partnership could be an interesting experience for countries undergoing digital transformation, such as Uzbekistan. Using tools like ChatGPT or Claude in public service opens new horizons in reducing bureaucracy and accelerating decision-making processes. Anthropic's deal with California marks a new stage in the relationship between AI giants and governments.

AnthropicClaudeCaliforniaAIGavin Newsom
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