Michael Olise Requests Meeting With Bayern Management Amid Real Madrid Interest

Bayern Munich and France national team forward Michael Olise are expected to reach a new turning point in his career. Following his brilliant performances at the World Cup in North America, the 24-year-old footballer has requested an urgent meeting with club management to reach a clear decision regarding his future. This situation arises against a backdrop of serious interest from European giants, particularly Real Madrid. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Olise and his representatives want to understand the player's role in the long-term project at the Allianz Arena. The winger, who transferred from England's Crystal Palace in 2024, has proven himself as one of the world's most talented players during two seasons in Germany. Now, as his transfer value and prestige have risen sharply, it is considered time to review the current contract terms or evaluate transfer opportunities.

World Cup Brilliance and the Transfer Market

Michael Olise has become a true discovery of the World Cup with the France national team. He featured in all group stage matches, providing two goals against Senegal and two assists in the game against Iraq. His creativity on the pitch and ability to decide the fate of a game attracted the attention of not only fans but also scouts. While the France national team is currently preparing for the quarter-final against Sweden, those close to the player plan to sit at the negotiating table with club management once the tournament ends.

The 2025-26 season with Bayern was phenomenal for Olise. He appeared in 52 matches across all competitions, recording 22 goals and 31 assists. Such statistics not only made him one of the best players in the Bundesliga but also a primary target for Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Premier League giants. Real Madrid, which finished the last season without trophies and is renewing its squad under Jose Mourinho, views Olise as an ideal candidate.

Concerns in Munich and Future Plans

Although Bayern management is trying to remain calm, relying on the contract that runs until 2029, there is some concern internally. The agreement signed two years ago does not fully reflect the player's current superstar status. Club officials expected Olise to openly declare his loyalty, but the player has preferred to remain silent for now. This silence is fueling speculation about his desire to move to Madrid's Bernabeu stadium.

So far, Michael Olise has achieved the following with Bayern:

Two-time Bundesliga champion;

DFB-Pokal winner;

German Super Cup winner;

Bundesliga Young Player of the Season (2024–25) and Player of the Season (2025–26) titles.

According to AS, although Real Madrid stated in an official announcement that they have not yet sent an offer for the player, Jose Mourinho is personally a supporter of this transfer. Bayern is expected to offer updated and improved financial terms to avoid losing their leader. The final decision will be made in a face-to-face meeting held after the World Cup.