Czech Republic Head Coach Sacked After World Cup 2026 Failure

The Football Association of the Czech Republic has officially announced that national team head coach Miroslav Koubek has left his post. It was noted that the parties terminated the contract by mutual agreement. The coach's departure was caused by the team's unsuccessful participation in the 2026 World Cup.

A 20-year historical result and a short-lived flight

Miroslav Koubek took over the Czech national team recently, in December 2025. In a short time, he managed to become a true hero in the country:

Historical achievement: Under Koubek, the Czechs defeated Ireland and Denmark in the play-offs, becoming a dream for local fans, and actually secured a World Cup berth awaited for 20 years and qualified for the tournament.

World Cup disaster: 1 point in 3 matches

However, in the dreamed-of World Cup itself, the Czech national team's affairs went completely wrong. The team performed poorly in the group stage, disappointing the fans. They collected only 1 point in three matches and bid an early farewell to the tournament.

You can find the detailed results of the Czech Republic in the group in the table below:

Round Opponent Score Result Round 1 South Korea 1:2 Loss Round 2 South Africa 1:1 Draw Round 3 Mexico 0:3 Loss

Following this failure in the group, the Czech football leadership decided not to continue cooperation with Koubek. The short-lived "Koubek era," which began with great sensation and hope in the region, ended with a disastrous result at the World Cup. Now the Czech national team is forced to search for a new era and a new head coach.