Apple Preparing New M5 Ultra and M7 Ultra Chips for Mac Studio

·7·Technology
Apple Preparing New M5 Ultra and M7 Ultra Chips for Mac Studio

Apple is working on a significant update for the Mac Studio, one of its most powerful workstations. According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, computers featuring the next-generation M5 Ultra processor are expected to hit the market in late 2026. This update will be a major technological step for professional users and specialists dealing with complex graphics tasks. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

The company's long-term plans are not limited to just the M5 chip. It has been revealed that Apple plans to introduce the even more powerful M7 Ultra platform by 2028. This strategy is aimed at stabilizing the company's own chip production cycle and maintaining leadership in the high-performance device segment.

Cooling System and AI Capabilities

In the new Mac Studio models, the primary focus will be on improving the internal architecture. Specifically, Apple engineers are fundamentally redesigning the device's heatsink system. This change is not accidental, as the new chips will be optimized to process complex on-device AI tasks. A more efficient cooling system is required to prevent the processor from overheating under such heavy loads.

It is worth noting that no revolutionary changes are expected in the Mac Studio design in the coming years. The M5 Ultra model is expected to keep the chassis appearance almost unchanged. Following Apple's tradition, the company is in no rush to update the design of its desktop computers. For example, the Mac Pro model remained unchanged for six years, while the Mac mini was on sale for fifteen years without serious external updates.

In the Uzbekistan market, devices like the Mac Studio are popular primarily among large studios and freelancers engaged in video editing, 3D modeling, and programming. The arrival of new chips will create great convenience for local creators working with complex visual effects and neural networks. While the current M2 Ultra and expected M4 series chips already provide high power, the M5 and M7 series will take computing power to a new level.

In conclusion, Apple has established a long-term roadmap for its professional segment users. The updates in 2026 and 2028 once again prove how rapidly the company is developing its Apple Silicon ecosystem after completely abandoning Intel processors.

AppleMac StudioM5 UltraTechnologyBloomberg
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