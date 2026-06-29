Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Record-breaking brightness and powerful battery

South Korean tech giant Samsung is actively working on its next flagship smartwatch — the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. According to the latest reports circulating online, the new device is expected to feature the most advanced display and battery life metrics, not just for the brand, but in the entire market. Despite minimal changes to the external design, the internal technical upgrades will be a real treat for users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information provided by renowned insider Ice Universe, the key feature of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will be its AMOLED display. The device's peak brightness is expected to reach a record 5000 nits. For comparison, the current first-generation Galaxy Watch Ultra model has a brightness of 3000 nits, while the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro features 4500 nits. This innovation will allow the watch to be used without any difficulty even under direct sunlight.

New generation display technology

To achieve this result, Samsung plans to use the new OCF OLED panel showcased at MWC 2025. Developed by the Samsung Display division, these panels are 20 percent thinner and significantly more energy-efficient than their predecessors. Most importantly, even when the display operates at 5000 nits, it consumes the same amount of energy that previous generation panels used at 3000 nits.

Another major update concerns the device's power source. It is reported that the battery capacity will be increased from 590 mAh to 800 mAh. This represents an increase of nearly 36 percent. The combination of an energy-efficient display and a larger battery could extend the watch's battery life from the current 60 hours to three or four days. This is a crucial metric for active lifestyle enthusiasts and travelers.

Durability and launch date

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is designed for extreme conditions, protected according to the IP69K standard, and maintains a 10 ATM water resistance rating. This means it is safe to not only shower with the watch but also to dive in open water. With its rugged casing and high-tech capabilities, the device will enter into serious competition with its main market rival, the Apple Watch Ultra.

According to preliminary information, the official presentation of the new smartwatch will take place on July 22 of this year. On the same day, Samsung is expected to unveil its new foldable phones — the Galaxy Flip 8, Galaxy Fold 8, and Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra. This event will undoubtedly be one of the brand's largest technological showcases of 2025.

It is worth noting that Ice Universe, who shared these reports, has previously been the first to publish accurate information about the iPhone X design, iPhone 14 changes, and Samsung's 200-megapixel sensors. Their sources within Samsung's research and development department are known for providing reliable information.