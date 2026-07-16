Barcelona returns to Lautaro Martinez transfer: but there is a major obstacle

·0·Sport
Barcelona returns to Lautaro Martinez transfer: but there is a major obstacle

Lautaro Martinez, who sent Argentina to the final with a decisive goal in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, has once again caught the attention of Barcelona. It is reported that the Catalan club is considering the Inter captain as one of the primary candidates to strengthen its attacking line.

Barcelona is monitoring the Argentine striker

According to El Nacional, Barcelona is exploring options for the center-forward position, and Lautaro Martinez has found a place on the club's transfer list.

The Catalans value him as a pure striker who operates effectively in the penalty area, draws central defenders toward him, and can create a goal out of even the smallest opportunity. The source notes that Lautaro's playing style could fit well with the attacking line being built around Lamine Yamal and Pedri.

However, there is currently no information regarding the start of official negotiations by either Barcelona or Inter.

This transfer has failed before

Barcelona's interest in Lautaro is not new. The Argentine footballer has stated that he was very close to joining the Catalans in 2020 and had even discussed the matter with Lionel Messi.

At that time, due to the club's financial problems, the negotiations did not reach a conclusion, and Martinez remained at Inter.

Now, several years later, Barcelona's interest in the Argentine forward is back on the agenda.

The main obstacle — a long-term contract

Lautaro Martinez's current contract with Inter runs until June 30, 2029. This situation gives the Italian club a strong position in negotiations and makes it almost impossible to acquire the player at a low price.

Furthermore, in May, Inter president Giuseppe Marotta denied reports about Lautaro moving to Barcelona. The player himself has also stated that he is happy in Milan and intends to stay with the team as long as the club needs his services.

For this reason, current reports remain at the level of potential options and rumors rather than a officially confirmed transfer.

The semifinal goal has increased attention again

Lautaro started the 2026 World Cup semifinal match against England on the bench. In the final minutes of the match, he scored the winning goal with a header following a pass from Lionel Messi, securing a 2-1 victory for Argentina.

This result took Argentina to the World Cup final for the seventh time in its history. Lionel Scaloni's team will face Spain in the decisive match.

Such a goal scored in a big game could further strengthen Lautaro's position in the transfer market.

Will the situation become clearer after the final?

For Barcelona's interest to turn into a serious move, the club would first need to reach an agreement with Inter and then convince the player himself to move to Spain.

For now, Lautaro's focus is on the World Cup final. But once the tournament ends, his future could become one of the main topics in the European transfer market.

Do you think Lautaro Martinez fits Barcelona's attack?

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