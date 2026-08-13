Instagram Updates Its Wordmark

The popular social network Instagram has fundamentally redesigned its wordmark, which had remained unchanged for a decade. The change is seen as an important step toward modernizing the platform’s visual identity and giving users a fresh aesthetic experience. This was reported by Techcrunch.com.

According to ixbt.com, the new design was announced on Instagram and Threads by company head Adam Mosseri. In his statement, he emphasized that the new logo looks sharper and more modern than its predecessor while still preserving respect for the original.

The New Font and Its Distinctive Features

Although the old logo retained its relevance for a decade, it had begun to feel somewhat dated. Meta therefore decided to adapt it to modern requirements. The new wordmark incorporates elements reminiscent of handwriting, with retro-style curves appearing in the letters “s,” “r,” and “g.”

It is worth noting that the font choice has sparked debate among users. While some praise the new letterforms, others have jokingly suggested that the inscription could be read as “Instagzam” because of the distinctive shape of the “r.” Nevertheless, the Instagram brand is so recognizable that most users will identify it immediately despite any artistic embellishments.

User Reactions and Future Plans

Major brands typically face some resistance or confusion from their audiences when they change their logos. This time was no exception: the updated design received both positive feedback and criticism. In particular, some say that younger users who have not learned cursive writing may struggle to understand the lowercase “s,” whose shape resembles a small ship’s sail.

As a reminder, Instagram last made significant changes to its design in 2016. It introduced an icon with a bright color gradient, abandoning the classic brown camera look. So far, Meta representatives have not commented on whether the app icons or other interface elements will also change in the future.