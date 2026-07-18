Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal

·118·Sport
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup final Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal find their unique connection back in the spotlight. The Argentine star, who once appeared in a famous photo with baby Yamal, will now face him on the pitch for the World Cup trophy.

Messi called the young Spaniard one of the best players in the world, but promised to leave him no chance in the final.

“It’s surreal for me”

Lionel Messi recalled the famous photo taken when Lamine Yamal was a six-month-old baby.

“The photo where I was bathing a six-month-old Yamal? Facing him in the final now is surreal for me,” Messi said in an interview with The Touchline.

Years later, the two protagonists of that photo will meet as rivals in the biggest match in world football.

Messi praises Yamal

The Argentina captain specifically acknowledged Lamine Yamal's current level.

“He is currently one of the best players in the world. Barcelona is very lucky. What is good for Yamal is also good for our Barcelona,” he said.

Messi also noted that he regularly follows the young winger's matches for Barcelona.

“Lamine is an incredible player. I follow his games closely because he plays for Barcelona. I always wish him the best,” the Argentine added.

Friendship set aside in the final

Despite his respect for Yamal, Messi did not hide that Argentina will do everything possible in the final to neutralize his strengths.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure Yamal cannot show his best game in the final,” he said.

However, the Argentina captain also noted that Spain's threat is not limited to Yamal.

“Stopping Yamal is not enough”

According to Messi, the Spanish national team is not dependent on just one player.

“Stopping just Yamal is not enough. Spain has other strong players and they have their own style. Nevertheless, we also have our own advantages,” the Argentina captain said.

Therefore, while the Messi-Yamal duel is the main intrigue of the final, the outcome of the match may be decided by team play.

World champion to be decided tonight

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will take place on the night of July 19 to 20.

The match kicks off at 00:00 Tashkent time. On one side, Messi wants to cement his legacy with another trophy; on the other, Yamal, the symbol of a new generation, fights for the World Cup.

Lionel MessiLamine YamalWorld CupArgentinaSpain
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Deschamps addresses players ahead of his final matchDeschamps addresses players ahead of his final matchToday, 10:37Tuchel takes full responsibility after semifinal defeatTuchel takes full responsibility after semifinal defeatToday, 10:17Lionel Scaloni reveals plan for final match against SpainLionel Scaloni reveals plan for final match against SpainToday, 10:14Infantino highlights Trump's role in the 2026 World CupInfantino highlights Trump's role in the 2026 World CupToday, 09:42Tajiyev heavily criticizes Pakhtakor players after the derbyTajiyev heavily criticizes Pakhtakor players after the derbyToday, 09:37Tom Brady and Lionel Messi meeting: Famous photo with Lamine Yamal discussedTom Brady and Lionel Messi meeting: Famous photo with Lamine Yamal discussedToday, 05:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret