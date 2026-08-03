A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)

Mahmud Muradov proved that the greatest opportunities sometimes arise when almost no time is left for preparation. The Uzbek fighter accepted a title bout on short notice after his opponent changed, stopping OKTAGON two-division champion Will Fleury by technical knockout in the second round.

Thus, the 36-year-old Muradov captured the light heavyweight belt. Now his collection features the OKTAGON middleweight interim championship and the full light heavyweight title.

Muradov accepted the fight on just 12 days' notice

At OKTAGON 92 in Prague, Fleury was originally scheduled to defend his belt in a rematch against Daniel Škvor, one of the top contenders in the light heavyweight rankings.

However, the Czech athlete pulled out of the bout due to a pectoral muscle tendon tear sustained during training. With 12 days left before the title fight, the organization reached out to Muradov. The Uzbek fighter, who typically competes in the middleweight division at 83.9 kilograms, agreed to move up to the 93-kilogram division.

This decision was a massive risk. Muradov had virtually no opportunity to adapt to the new weight class, create a specific game plan for his opponent, or undergo a full training camp. Fleury, on the other hand, entered the oktagon with a winning streak in OKTAGON, two championship belts, and the status of the organization's top fighter.

19 seconds were enough in the second round

The title bout, which took place on August 1 at the Štvanice open-air arena in Prague, served as the co-main event of the tournament. The evening's headliner featured Lucie Szabová vs. Lucie Pudilová.

Muradov launched his decisive attack in the opening seconds of the second round. He hurt Fleury badly with a combination of strikes and pressed the attack. Just 19 seconds after the round began, the referee stopped the contest.

Official result:

winner — Mahmud Muradov;

method — technical knockout via strikes;

round — second;

time — 0:19;

prize — OKTAGON light heavyweight championship belt.

Fleury's two-belt reign comes to an end

Will Fleury entered the bout as the reigning OKTAGON heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. The Irish athlete claimed the light heavyweight belt in 2024 by defeating Karlos Vémola via judges' decision, later becoming the heavyweight champion as well.

The encounter with Muradov was supposed to be Fleury's first title defense in the 93-kilogram division. However, the short-notice opponent completely disrupted his plans, and the organization's official report emphasized that Muradov put an end to the Irish champion's reign.

Fleury retains his heavyweight belt, but the light heavyweight throne now belongs to Muradov.

Muradov holds two division belts simultaneously

The Uzbek fighter became the interim OKTAGON middleweight champion in June 2025 by defeating Patrik Kincl via unanimous decision after five rounds.

Following his victory over Fleury, Muradov's status stands as follows:

middleweight — interim champion;

light heavyweight — undisputed champion.

In this regard, he can be called a «two-division belt holder». However, it is important to note specifically that the middleweight title is interim.

From Poland to Prague — belts under three different rule sets

In March 2026, Muradov also captured a heavyweight belt in the Polish organization FAME. He defeated Denis Labryga by unanimous decision in a modified kickboxing bout contested with MMA gloves. This result was not added to his professional MMA record because the bout was exhibition-style under modified kickboxing rules.

Thus, Muradov's recent belts were won across three distinct areas: an interim MMA middleweight title, a heavyweight belt in modified kickboxing, and now the undisputed OKTAGON light heavyweight championship.

Professional record updated as well

Following the win over Fleury, Muradov's professional MMA record moved to 30 wins, 8 losses, and 1 no contest. Nineteen of his victories have come via knockout or technical knockout.

This marked Muradov's fifth consecutive professional MMA victory. In the post-UFC chapter of his career, he has defeated Scott Askham, Yasubey Enomoto, Patrik Kincl, and now Will Fleury.

What fight awaits Muradov next?

Two paths lie ahead for the new light heavyweight champion. The first is to defend his belt in the 93-kilogram division. The second is to return to middleweight and fight to unify the interim and main championship titles.

In the official rankings as of July 24, Krzysztof Jotko is listed as the undisputed middleweight champion, while Muradov holds the interim belt. Therefore, a unification bout between them could be a logical option, though Muradov's next opponent has not yet been officially announced.

Muradov turned a risky decision accepted 12 days prior into one of the biggest triumphs of his career. In Prague, he didn't just capture a new belt — by stopping a much heavier two-division champion at the start of the second round, he elevated his standing on the European MMA scene to a brand new level.

Do you think Muradov should have his next fight at light heavyweight, or is it better to return to unify the middleweight belts? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!