Napoli Reopens Talks With Arsenal Over Gabriel Jesus Transfer

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Napoli Reopens Talks With Arsenal Over Gabriel Jesus Transfer

Italian club Napoli has stepped up its efforts to sign Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus and begun new talks with the London side. According to a Goal.com report, the Brazilian has become the Neapolitans' main target for the attack, with the parties discussing the terms of a potential deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on his YouTube channel that Napoli's management has been informed of all the conditions required to complete the transfer. Following Romelu Lukaku's departure, the club wants to add another high-level striker capable of justifying head coach Massimiliano Allegri's confidence.

Key conditions for completing the transfer

However, the Italian club still faces several tasks before it can finalize the deal. First, Napoli must sell players to create space in attack and raise funds for the transfer. Lorenzo Lucca and Noa Lang, in particular, are expected to leave the club.

Second, the Neapolitans have yet to reach a final agreement with the player and his representatives on personal terms and salary. Talks with Gabriel Jesus's agents are not yet at an advanced stage, as the striker has other offers on the table.

Future plans and competition

Nevertheless, the Brazilian forward is interested in Napoli's project and considers the option attractive. If the Italian club successfully completes the necessary departures and frees up space in the squad, the transfer could be officially announced at any moment.

For Napoli, one of the Serie A leaders, this transfer is expected to be an important step in the title race and in strengthening the team's involvement in European competitions. The arrival of an experienced striker of this level during the decisive stage of the season would significantly boost Napoli's prospects.

NapoliGabriel JesusArsenalTransferSerie A
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