The living legend of the football world, Cristiano Ronaldo, is on the verge of concluding his record-breaking career with the Portugal national team. It has been revealed when the striker, who holds numerous international records, will play his final farewell match. While this decision was expected by the global football community, it is still causing a major stir. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to reports, the 41-year-old forward will bid farewell to the international stage after the Nations League match against Wales. Citing journalist Mohammed Awaad, Goal.com reports that the match will take place at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, home to Sporting CP. It is symbolic that this stadium is where Ronaldo took his first steps in professional football.

The end of a legendary journey

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved unprecedented results in the Portugal jersey. To date, he has made 233 appearances for the national team and scored 146 goals. With these figures, he will go down in history as the player with the most international caps and the most goals scored. His trophy cabinet includes the 2016 UEFA European Championship title and two UEFA Nations League trophies.

The national team's new head coach, Jorge Jesus, also commented on the situation regarding the legendary player's departure. The coach emphasized that he does not intend to make drastic revolutions in the squad and that a worthy farewell for Ronaldo is open. According to Jesus, he is not "stupid enough" to change everything upon his arrival and values the services of experienced players.

According to Portuguese agents, the match against Wales in September will be Ronaldo's final appearance in the national team kit. This match is a great opportunity for fans to see their hero in the national team jersey one last time. After that, the focus will shift to shaping the new generation of the team.

Club-level plans

Despite ending his international career, Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to play at the club level. Currently representing the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, the player has a contract until the summer of 2027. This indicates that the striker intends to play at a high level for at least two more seasons.

For football fans in Uzbekistan, every step of Ronaldo has always been in the spotlight. His departure from the national team is seen as the end of an era. Ronaldo has become a symbol of professionalism and hard work, serving as an example not only for Portugal but for world football as a whole.