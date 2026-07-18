Francesco Totti, the legendary star of Italian football and AS Roma, shared his thoughts on Eldor Shomurodov, the captain and top scorer of the Uzbekistan national team. The Uzbek striker, who is currently shining in the Turkish league and at the World Cup, left a positive impression on Totti during his time in Rome.

Zamin.uz presents the details of the Italian legend's recognition and Shomurodov's current massive success.

Francesco Totti: "A player who gives his all to the game"

When asked by journalists about the impression Eldor Shomurodov left on him, the living legend of AS Roma, Francesco Totti, replied:

"I remember Shomurodov as a player who gives his all to the game every time he is given a chance."

Difficulties in Rome and Mourinho's injustice

Eldor Shomurodov's journey on the Apennine Peninsula was not easy. After playing for Mash'al, Bunyodkor, and Rostov, he moved to the Italian Serie A in 2020.

Successful start: In his debut season, Shomurodov scored 8 goals for Genoa, the oldest club in Italy, which caught the attention of the capital's club, AS Roma.

The bench: After starting to prove himself for the Romans, Shomurodov became a substitute following the arrival of the expensive striker Tammy Abraham.

Mourinho's choice: José Mourinho, who managed AS Roma at the time, gave constant playing time to the star who arrived from Chelsea. The Uzbek striker, even when his motivation and fitness were at their peak, was given few opportunities by Mourinho, often coming off the bench for only a few minutes.

Loan period: As a result, Eldor was loaned first to Spezia and then to Cagliari under Claudio Ranieri, where he became one of the team's key figures.

However, following a coaching change in the summer of 2025, Shomurodov decided to move to the Turkish league.

Triumph in Turkey and the super goal at World Cup 2026

The Turkish Süper Lig, which is becoming increasingly strong among European leagues, became a true breakout period for Shomurodov. In his debut season at Istanbul Başakşehir, the 31-year-old striker proved to the world what he is capable of.

Top scorer status: Eldor managed to score 22 goals in the Turkish league in his first season.

Most effective player: With this record, he was recognized as the top scorer of the Süper Lig and the most effective player of the competition.

Shomurodov continued his tradition of scoring in every competition he participates in at the 2026 World Cup. His goal against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was recognized as the most beautiful goal of the World Cup group stage.

Eldor Shomurodov's path in Italy and Turkey