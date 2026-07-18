Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History

·60·Sport
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History

Francesco Totti, the legendary star of Italian football and AS Roma, shared his thoughts on Eldor Shomurodov, the captain and top scorer of the Uzbekistan national team. The Uzbek striker, who is currently shining in the Turkish league and at the World Cup, left a positive impression on Totti during his time in Rome.

Zamin.uz presents the details of the Italian legend's recognition and Shomurodov's current massive success.

Francesco Totti: "A player who gives his all to the game"

When asked by journalists about the impression Eldor Shomurodov left on him, the living legend of AS Roma, Francesco Totti, replied:

"I remember Shomurodov as a player who gives his all to the game every time he is given a chance."

Difficulties in Rome and Mourinho's injustice

Eldor Shomurodov's journey on the Apennine Peninsula was not easy. After playing for Mash'al, Bunyodkor, and Rostov, he moved to the Italian Serie A in 2020.

  • Successful start: In his debut season, Shomurodov scored 8 goals for Genoa, the oldest club in Italy, which caught the attention of the capital's club, AS Roma.

  • The bench: After starting to prove himself for the Romans, Shomurodov became a substitute following the arrival of the expensive striker Tammy Abraham.

  • Mourinho's choice: José Mourinho, who managed AS Roma at the time, gave constant playing time to the star who arrived from Chelsea. The Uzbek striker, even when his motivation and fitness were at their peak, was given few opportunities by Mourinho, often coming off the bench for only a few minutes.

  • Loan period: As a result, Eldor was loaned first to Spezia and then to Cagliari under Claudio Ranieri, where he became one of the team's key figures.

However, following a coaching change in the summer of 2025, Shomurodov decided to move to the Turkish league.

Triumph in Turkey and the super goal at World Cup 2026

The Turkish Süper Lig, which is becoming increasingly strong among European leagues, became a true breakout period for Shomurodov. In his debut season at Istanbul Başakşehir, the 31-year-old striker proved to the world what he is capable of.

  • Top scorer status: Eldor managed to score 22 goals in the Turkish league in his first season.

  • Most effective player: With this record, he was recognized as the top scorer of the Süper Lig and the most effective player of the competition.

Shomurodov continued his tradition of scoring in every competition he participates in at the 2026 World Cup. His goal against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was recognized as the most beautiful goal of the World Cup group stage.

Eldor Shomurodov's path in Italy and Turkey

Club / Competition

Achievements and statistics

Genoa (Italy)

8 goals in his debut season

AS Roma (Italy)

Mostly on the bench after Tammy Abraham's arrival and during the Mourinho era

Istanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)

Top scorer and most effective player of the Turkish Süper Lig with 22 goals

World Cup 2026

Scored the most beautiful goal of the group stage against the DRC

Francesco TottiEldor ShomurodovAS RomaJosé MourinhoUzbekistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Why did Vincic break down in tears after hearing about his 2026 World Cup final appointment?Why did Vincic break down in tears after hearing about his 2026 World Cup final appointment?Today, 12:22Predicted England squad for the 2030 World Cup announcedPredicted England squad for the 2030 World Cup announcedToday, 12:17Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi: The journey from a historic photo to the World Cup finalLamine Yamal and Lionel Messi: The journey from a historic photo to the World Cup finalToday, 12:13Mourinho selects 6 key players who are untouchable at Real MadridMourinho selects 6 key players who are untouchable at Real MadridToday, 11:59Rodri calls Messi the greatest, but highlights one aspectRodri calls Messi the greatest, but highlights one aspectToday, 11:53Messi leads 2026 World Cup statistics at 39Messi leads 2026 World Cup statistics at 39Today, 10:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret