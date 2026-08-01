What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?

Abdukodir Khusanov performed confidently in Manchester City’s first match under Enzo Maresca, ranking among the team's best players in statistical evaluations. The Flashscore portal rated the Uzbek defender's performance against Inter at 7.2.

Khusanov played the full match, was tested in two defensive positions, and even came close to scoring the winning goal. His misfortune in the penalty shootout did not significantly affect his stable performance during regular time.

Khusanov was among City's best

The Flashscore portal, which evaluates player movements on the field based on statistical indicators, Abdukodir Khusanovgave him a 7.2 rating.

With this result, the Uzbek footballer, along with Brazilian winger Savio, recorded the fifth-highest rating in the Manchester Citysquad.

The highest ratings for the Manchester side were distributed as follows:

Player Rating Antoine Semenyo 8.0 Divin Mubama 7.5 Nico Gonzalez 7.5 Vitor Reis 7.5 Abdukodir Khusanov 7.2 Savio 7.2

Statistical ratings in friendly matches are not official coaching assessments. However, they allow for a numerical evaluation of a player's duels, passes, defensive actions, and overall activity in the game.

In this regard, Khusanov recording one of the top five results in the team shows that he left a worthy impression in Maresca's first test.

90 minutes and two different roles

Abdukodir Khusanov started the match in the starting lineup and remained on the field until the final whistle. Besides him, only goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Rico Lewis played the full match for Manchester City. Match reports note that Khusanov started and was not substituted.

In the first half, he played in central defense alongside Josko Gvardiol. After many changes in the lineup following the break, Khusanov was moved to right-back.

This decision was aimed at testing the Uzbek footballer's ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously:

stopping the opponent's fast wingers;

starting attacks from the back line when the team has possession;

covering the space left vacant when Rico Lewis moved forward;

returning to central defense depending on the situation.

Khusanov playing in two different positions for 90 minutes in a pre-season game means Maresca put his physical condition and tactical flexibility to a serious test.

Khusanov could have scored the winning goal

The Uzbek defender was not limited to just playing around his own penalty area. He moved forward in favorable situations and joined the team's attacks.

In the second half, Khusanov was involved in one of the most dangerous situations in front of the Inter goal. When the cleared ball fell to him, the defender took a shot in one motion from an awkward position. As the ball was heading toward the goal, an opposing defender cleared it near the line.

This situation showed that Khusanov could have become the author of the winning goal. It also demonstrated that in Maresca's system, defenders are tasked not only with staying in the back line but also joining the attack at favorable moments.

At the end of the match, the Uzbek footballer received a yellow card for a foul. Some reports state the caution was in the 82nd minute, while others say the 83rd.

Why did Semenyo get the highest rating?

Flashscore rated Antoine Semenyo as Manchester City's best player with an 8.0 rating.

The Ghanaian forward was very active on the left flank in the first half. He regularly pressured Inter defenders and directly contributed to City's only goal.

In the first quarter of the match, Semenyo beat his opponent on the left flank and crossed the ball into the box. Divin Mubama scored from close range to open the scoring.

Inter responded six minutes later. Benjamin Pavard headed in a cross from Federico Dimarco to equalize. The first goal is listed in various reports as the 13th or 14th minute, and Pavard's goal as the 19th or 20th.

City dominated the second half

After the break, Enzo Maresca changed the lineup significantly. Players like Nico Gonzalez, Vitor Reis, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Ryan McAidoo, and Max Alleyne entered the field.

The fresh legs added speed and mobility to Manchester City's game. The Manchester side controlled the ball more, forcing the opponent to retreat toward their own penalty area.

Especially:

the partnership between Savio and Ryan McAidoo on the wing;

Nico Gonzalez's movements in the center of the field;

Ait-Nouri joining the attacks;

Vitor Reis's forward runs looked dangerous.

Shots from Vitor Reis and Ryan McAidoo hit the crossbar. Although Inter remained under pressure in the final minutes, they held the score in regular time.

Did the penalty miss overshadow the overall performance?

After regular time ended 1-1, the winner was decided in a penalty shootout.

The series was unsuccessful for Manchester City. Rayan Ait-Nouri missed the first kick. Khusanov stepped up as the team's second taker, but his shot hit the post.

Then, the Inter goalkeeper saved Nico Gonzalez's penalty. Only Claudio Echeverri converted his kick for City. The Italian club won the series 3-1.

The penalty miss was an unpleasant ending for Khusanov. However, it would not be fair to judge a player's 90-minute performance based on just one kick.

In regular time, he:

did not make any serious mistakes;

performed two different defensive roles;

helped the team play out from the back;

joined the attacks;

came close to scoring;

played the full match.

Flashscore's 7.2 rating shows that despite the misfortune in the penalty shootout, his overall actions were evaluated positively.

What aspect of Khusanov might Maresca like?

Enzo Maresca uses a style based on ball control that requires frequent position changes among players. In such a system, a defender is not limited to just stopping the opposing forward.

He is required to:

act confidently with the ball; make accurate passes under pressure; be able to play in several positions; move forward when the team is attacking; return to his position quickly when the ball is lost.

Khusanov playing the full match in central and right-back defense could make him a useful player for Maresca.

Especially if the right-back issue is not fully resolved in the new season, it is possible the coach will use the Uzbek footballer in this position. This is an analytical conclusion based on tactical decisions in the match.

What was Khusanov's main achievement?

Manchester City's first game of the Maresca era ended in a penalty defeat. But for Abdukodir Khusanov, this match also provided important positive signals.

He played for 90 minutes, performed various tactical tasks for the new coach, and ranked among the team's best players in statistical evaluations.

The penalty miss can be forgotten quickly. For the coaching staff, the player's reliability during the game, tactical discipline, and ability to play in several positions will be more important.

Now the main question is: can Khusanov continue to earn Maresca's trust in upcoming matches and solidify his place in Manchester City's starting lineup? Leave your thoughts in the comments!