FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats

Uzbekistan national team and English club "Manchester City" defender Abdukodir Khusanov recorded high statistical figures at the 2026 World Cup, becoming one of the tournament's most outstanding and successful players.

Zamin.uz Based on official FIFA analysis, presents the details of the 22-year-old Uzbek defender's impressive numbers and records at the World Cup.

In the top three for number of passes!

According to FIFA data, Abdukodir Khusanov ranked sixth among all players participating in the tournament in terms of total passes.

Among defenders: Abdukodir reached the Top-3 in this metric.

Role on the pitch: These numbers show that Khusanov was not only a key figure in maintaining a solid defense but also in initiating and building up the Uzbekistan national team's attacks.

36.46 km/h: One of the fastest players of the World Cup

Abdukodir Khusanov's physical capabilities and speed on the pitch also received special recognition. During the 2026 World Cup matches, the Uzbek defender recorded a speed of 36.46 kilometers per hour , firmly establishing himself among the fastest players of the entire tournament.

Off-the-ball movement and pressing: Forced opponents into errors

Khusanov showed a sharp and aggressive game against strikers from strong national teams like Colombia, Portugal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo:

11 times he forced opposing players into errors under pressure;

in 23 instances he applied significant pressure (pressing) on the opponent;

8 times he applied direct pressing on the opponent in possession of the ball.

During the matches, opponents committed 6 foulsagainst Abdukodir, while the defender himself, who engaged in intense duels, was cautioned with a yellow card twice.

Tactical movements and finding open spaces

Throughout the tournament, Khusanov made 16 active runs to receive the ball from teammates and break through the press:

in 13 episodes he moved into a position ahead of the ball;

2 times he broke behind the opponent's defense;

1 time he found space between the lines.

7 of these movements were made within the team's tactical structure, and 9 were made situationally outside the structure. This indicator proves that Abdukodir has an excellent sense of the pitch and helped the national team escape opponent pressure incomparably.

Abdukodir Khusanov's key stats at the 2026 World Cup

Metric type Statistical figures Maximum speed 36.46 km/h Rank by passes Among all players 6th place, among defenders Top-3 Forcing opponent error 11 times Significant pressure/Pressing 23 instances Runs to receive the ball 16 times Fouls committed against him 6 times

Successful steps at Manchester City

Recall that Abdukodir Khusanov has been defending the honor of the English grand club "Manchester City" since January 20, 2025. He went down in history as the first Uzbek footballer to play and win a trophy in the English Premier League (EPL).

Last season, the talented defender won the FA Cup and the League Cup with the "Cityzens", claiming his first prestigious trophies in Europe.