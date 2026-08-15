3 fights, 3 wins: Uzbek boxers shake up the «IBA.PRO 20» tournament

·1·Sport
3 fights, 3 wins: Uzbek boxers shake up the «IBA.PRO 20» tournament

The latest professional boxing evening hosted by Russia’s Naberejnie Chelni — the «IBA.PRO 20» tournament — will be remembered for the absolute dominance and historic victories of Uzbek boxing masters.

Three compatriots who stepped into the ring — Mirazizbek Mirzaxalilov, Havasbek Asadullaev and Xalimjon Mamasoliev — all secured convincing victories in their bouts, achieving a 100 percent record. Two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Do'smatov attended the tournament as an honorary guest and directly supported our boxers.

Mirazizbek Mirzaxalilov scores an early victory and wins the IBF belt

One of the evening’s key events took place in the second super flyweight (55.3 kg) division. The vacant IBF European championship belt was at stake in the 10-round bout.

Competing for this prestigious title, our compatriot Mirazizbek Mirzaxalilov (6-0, 5 KO) faced Russian knockout artist Chingiz Natirov (10-1, 5 KO), who had yet to taste defeat, in a title eliminator:

  • Intense pressure: Mirzaxalilov seized the initiative from the opening seconds of the fight, landing a succession of powerful and accurate punches on his opponent.

  • Technical knockout: At the end of the fourth round, Natirov’s corner decided not to continue the fight and threw in the towel after he was stunned by the heavy blows.

  • Result: Mirazizbek Mirzaxalilov won by technical knockout and became the new owner of the IBF European belt!

3 fights, 3 wins: Uzbek boxers shake up the «IBA.PRO 20» tournament

Havasbek Asadullaev hands undefeated Russian opponent his first defeat

Our promising boxer Havasbek Asadullaev (8-0, 5 KO), who competed in the welterweight (66.7 kg) division, faced experienced Sergey Lubkovich (20-1-2, 12 KO), who had fought 22 times as a professional without suffering a defeat.

In the full 10-round bout, which featured intense tactical exchanges, Asadullaev held the advantage with his precise work and secured victory by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94). The result marked Lubkovich’s first professional defeat in his 23rd fight.

Xalimjon Mamasoliev defeats 111-kilogram giant

Our heavyweight boxing master Xalimjon Mamasoliev (97.8 kg) faced Russian German Skobenko (111.4 kg), who outweighed him by nearly 14 kilograms.

In a 10-round battle featuring heavy punches, our compatriot secured a convincing victory by unanimous decision.

Main event of the tournament: Jambulat Bijamov’s success

Another IBF European belt was decided in the evening’s main event in the super middleweight division:

  • Russian Jambulat Bijamov (4-0), a world champion in amateur boxing, stepped into the ring against Vladimir Mironchikov (8-1, 6 KO), a World Championship medalist representing Serbia.

  • Bijamov won the full 10-round bout by decision (97-93, 96-94, 96-94) and claimed the belt.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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