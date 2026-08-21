Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair

Indian Lalit Patidar has long attracted attention because of his appearance. The hair on his face is extremely dense, covering more than 95 percent of its surface.

According to reports, the density of Lalit Patidar’s facial hair reaches up to 201.72 hairs per square centimeter. This unusual characteristic has earned him a place among the world’s record holders.

Although Lalit’s appearance differs sharply from that of others, he has become known for this characteristic and is recognized as one of the world’s most unusual people.

Photos and information about his life have also sparked great interest on social media, astonishing many people.

Lalit Patidar’s record once again shows how diverse unusual characteristics of the human body can be. The exceptionally high density of hair on his face is considered one of the strangest figures in the world of records.

What do you think—which unusual human record is the most astonishing?