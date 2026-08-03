Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)

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Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)

Uzbekistan's fighter Abdumalik Yorbutayev concluded his latest appearance in Armenia with another brilliant victory. He knocked out Albert Doev at the Hype Armenia tournament, once again proving to be a dangerous opponent in striking bouts.

Yorbutayev's result is no fluke. Known by the nickname "Abbi", the athlete previously stopped his opponents in the opening rounds and gained fame among fans for his aggressive style.

The fight did not go the full distance

The bout between Abdumalik Yorbutayev and Albert Doev at Hype Armenia ended prematurely. The Uzbek fighter knocked out his opponent to secure another confident victory.

Detailed information regarding the exact round, the combination leading to the knockout, and the official time has not yet been provided. However, the result is clear — Doev failed to reach the final gong.

Yorbutayev wins again on the Hype stage

This is not Abdumalik Yorbutayev's first bright performance at Hype tournaments in Armenia.

He fought Kazakhstan's Yerasil Akranbek at the Hype FC event in Yerevan on March 28, 2026. In that bout, Yorbutayev dropped his opponent three times, winning by technical knockout at 1 minute and 40 seconds of the first round.

Following that result, he recorded his second consecutive victory under the Hype Fighting banner. His new win over Albert Doev continued his successful streak in this promotion.

Doev was no easy opponent

Albert Doev is not an inexperienced athlete in martial arts. He represented Bulgaria in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 77 kg weight category and competed in European U-23 championships.

Doev's first recorded professional MMA fight also ended early. In September 2025, he submitted Magomed Aushev via an armlock in the first round. However, Tapology did not add the result to his official record due to doubts surrounding the tournament's organization.

In this regard, Yorbutayev managed to stop an opponent possessing not only striking skills but also strong wrestling credentials.

"Abbi's" main weapon is pressure in the opening minutes

Instead of a prolonged study and scoring points, Yorbutayev prefers to pressure his opponent from the very first seconds. His previous results confirm this style.

Sherdog lists Yorbutayev's professional MMA record as 5 wins and 1 loss. Three of his victories came by knockout or technical knockout, while two were secured via submission holds.

However, bouts held under gloved or special formats within Hype are not always included in professional MMA statistics. Therefore, how the victory over Doev will be recorded on Yorbutayev's official record depends on tournament rules.

Knockouts have become more frequent in recent fights

Yorbutayev has looked particularly dangerous in the striking department recently. In November 2025, he stopped Majid Sedig Morid by technical knockout seconds into the fight. After stopping Akranbek in the first round in March, he also defeated Odiljon Sandibekov in the opening round in July.

Now Albert Doev has been added to this list. These results show that alongside his heavy punch, "Abbi" is developing a strong ability to finish fights quickly.

Is it time for big fights for Yorbutayev?

Successive brilliant showings at Hype tournaments are also boosting Yorbutayev's media profile. His aggressive style, emotional demeanor, and pursuit of knockouts make him ideal for entertaining fights.

Now the main question is — will the organization give him another routine ranking bout, or arrange a clash with a well-known opponent possessing a large audience?

The knockout victory over Albert Doev was more than just another win for Yorbutayev. It further cemented "Abbi's" standing on the Hype stage and strengthened his claim to major matchups next.

Which notable opponent do you think Abdumalik Yorbutayev should face in his next fight? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!

Abdumalik YorbutayevAlbert DoevYerevanUzbekistanArmenia
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