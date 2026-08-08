Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)

Uzbekistan national team and Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov has suffered a bereavement in his family. It has been reported that the footballer’s grandfather, Husan Doda, has died.

As a result, Husanov left Manchester City’s training camp in South Korea ahead of schedule and returned to Tashkent. He will not feature in the preseason match against Atlético Madrid on 9 August.

Returned from South Korea to Tashkent

According to reports, Abdukodir Khusanov learned about his grandfather’s death while at the team’s camp in South Korea.

The footballer then left the team’s base and arrived in Tashkent to attend the funeral.

Husanov is not scheduled to fly back to Seoul. As a result, he will miss Manchester City’s final match of their Asian tour.

We extend our deepest condolences to Abdukodir and his family during this difficult time.

He will miss the match against Atlético

Manchester City will play a friendly against Spain’s Atlético Madrid in Seoul on 9 August.

According to the English club’s official information, the match will be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium and will kick off at 12:00 UK time. It will be City’s third and final game of their 2026 Asian tour.

The team previously faced Inter in Hong Kong and then played K League All-Stars in South Korea.

Husanov had been involved in City’s tour, but he will miss the match against Atlético because of the family bereavement.

Next destination: Manchester

According to the available information, Abdukodir Khusanov will not return to Seoul after the funeral in Tashkent.

The footballer is expected to fly directly to Manchester at the beginning of next week and join the team’s English Super Cuppreparations.

Manchester City have another important match before the season begins. On 16 August, the team will face Arsenal in the English Super Cup, the Community Shield. The match will be played at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Thus, Husanov’s absence from the match against Atlético will not fundamentally change his preparations for the new season. After spending time with his family, the footballer is expected to return to England and resume training with the team.

Heartwarming footage involving a fan also emerged

After one of the recent matches in South Korea, heartwarming footage featuring Husanov also spread on social media.

The video shows the Uzbek defender signing a fan’s shirt in the stands after agreeing to the supporter’s request.

Shortly afterwards, however, completely different and painful news reached the footballer, forcing him to return to his family.

We once again extend our deepest condolences to Abdukodir Khusanov and his loved ones. May the deceased rest in peace.

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