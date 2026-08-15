Robot Begs in China: Its Request Amazes Everyone

A video showing a humanoid robot kneeling on a street in China and asking passersby for money has caused a stir on social media. Internet users were astonished not by the robot walking normally or performing complex movements, but by what it was asking people for.

According to reports, the incident took place in China’s Sichuan Province. The footage shows the humanoid robot kneeling on one knee, clasping its hands and bowing to people walking past on the street.

A small container for collecting money and a QR code enabling digital payments were placed beside the robot. Through its LED display and loudspeaker, it repeatedly conveyed messages such as “I have no money to recharge” and “Please help pay for electricity.”

According to reports, the robot was manufactured by Chinese robotics company Unitree and may be a Unitree G1 humanoid. This model from the company has previously attracted attention for its unusual movements and use in various experiments.

As the video spread, internet users expressed various opinions. Some joked, “Now robots are replacing beggars too,” while others viewed the incident as a sign of artificial intelligence becoming increasingly embedded in human life.

At the same time, the video’s true purpose also sparked debate. Some believed it was a company marketing event, while others suggested it could be street art or an unusual way to collect money by attracting people’s attention.