Woman Taller Than 2 Meters Sets Guinness World Record

·4·World
Woman Taller Than 2 Meters Sets Guinness World Record

Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey is known around the world for her extraordinary height. She is 215.16 centimeters tall and was officially recognized by Guinness World Records on May 23, 2021, as the tallest living woman in the world .

Rumeysa attracts widespread attention because she is much taller than people of average height. She is nearly one meter taller than the average person.

Interestingly, Rumeysa Gelgi entered the Guinness World Records book with more than just one achievement. She also holds several other unique records.

Among them, Rumeysa is the tallest living woman in the world, and has also been recognized as the holder of other records in various categories.

Despite her unusual appearance, she actively engages with the public and speaks openly about her experiences. For Rumeysa, the Guinness record has become not only an astonishing figure but also an opportunity to introduce her unique way of life to the world.

Today, she is considered one of the world's most famous record holders. Her height of 215.16 centimeters has made her one of the most extraordinary record holders in Guinness history.

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