“I bought you a hot dog!”: Messi’s parenting of his son sparks debate online

A simple conversation between one of the world’s most famous footballers, Lionel Messi, and his 11-year-old son Mateo has sparked widespread interest on social media. In particular, Messi’s attitude toward money and his child’s wishes drew public attention.

According to reports, Mateo asked his father to buy him something else. Messi jokingly replied:

“I bought you a hot dog, didn’t I? That’s enough. I don’t have any more money!” Messi’s comment has been seen as showing that he tries to act normally in everyday life with his children. Although he is one of the highest-earning athletes in the world, he used humor to show that he does not have to fulfill every wish his children have immediately.

Users have reacted differently to Messi’s conversation with Mateo. Some praised the footballer for not raising his children to expect a lavish lifestyle, while others viewed the situation simply as a father joking with his son.

How do you think famous and wealthy parents should raise their children? Share your opinion in the comments.