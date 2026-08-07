Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane

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Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane

Former England striker Chris Waddle told GOAL in an interview that playing at the 2030 World Cup would be a major challenge for Harry Kane. He urged the forward to learn from Cristiano Ronaldo’s experience and carefully consider the future of his international career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently playing for Bayern Munich and maintaining excellent form, 33-year-old Harry Kane is the leading scorer in England’s national-team history. He has 85 goals to his name and is closing in on Peter Shilton’s record of 125 appearances.

Future Major Tournaments and Personal Records

Experts expect Kane to captain England at the 2026 World Cup and remain a key figure at the 2028 European Championship, which will be held on home soil. With few alternatives for the centre-forward position, managers continue to rely on his services.

However, as the years pass, Kane, like any footballer, will need to pay close attention to his physical condition. Although legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have extended their careers for many years, such longevity is considered exceptional in football.

Physical Condition and Chris Waddle’s Views

Chris Waddle, who worked with BetBrain, told GOAL that Harry Kane’s main strengths are his ability to avoid relying on pace and his high football intelligence. Nevertheless, slowing footwork is an inevitable process as a player gets older.

Waddle cited Portugal’s performances in recent major tournaments, stressing that Cristiano Ronaldo’s physical condition no longer met the demands of top-level football. Therefore, Harry Kane must also realistically assess his capabilities in the period leading up to the 2030 World Cup.

Harry KaneCristiano RonaldoEngland National TeamChris Waddle2030 World Cup
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