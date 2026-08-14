After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star

One of the brightest and most talented representatives of Uzbek football — Umarali Rahmonaliyev could be on the verge of a major career breakthrough. The Ligue 1 runners-up Lens have begun serious efforts to sign the 22-year-old Uzbek international.

According to reports from prominent European sports outlets, including les-transferts.com, topmercato.com and 433foot.fr the French club’s management intends to continue its successful transfer strategy in the Uzbek market.

Following Khusanov: Lens Continue to Trust Uzbek Football

According to French journalist Kevin Karrer, Lens sporting director Jean-Louis Leca has personally Rahmonaliyev’s performances and identified him as a primary target.

This interest is not without reason:

In the summer of 2023, Lens signed centre-back Abduqodir Khusanovfor just €450,000 ;

After shining in Ligue 1 and the Champions League for a year and a half, Khusanov was sold in January 2025 to Manchester Cityfor €40 million plus €10 million in bonuses ;

After this record-breaking profit, the French club are planning to bring another Uzbek talent onto the biggest stage.

Azerbaijani Champion and Bright Start in the Champions League

Azerbaijan’s prominent 90plus also confirmed the interest in Rahmonaliyev. A product of the Bunyodkor academy who later moved from Rubin Kazan to Baku club Sabah, the midfielder has become a genuine leader in Azerbaijan.

Together with Sabah, Umarali became Azerbaijani champion and a two-time winner of the national cup Despite playing as a defensive midfielder, he made 36 appearances last season, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists .

In the new 2026/27 season, he has made six appearances in UEFA Champions League qualifying and played a major role in helping his team reach the play-off round. On 19 and 25 August, Sabah will face Israel’s Hapoel Be’er Sheva for a place in the league phase.

If negotiations are successfully concluded, Rahmonaliyev will follow in Abduqodir Khusanov’s footsteps by taking a bold step toward the global football elite via the French championship.

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