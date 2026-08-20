New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing

·22·Technology
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing

At the World Robot Conference in Beijing, experts and visitors have been drawn to a unique humanoid bionic robot. More than 300 companies from around the world are showcasing over 2,000 advanced developments at the event, yet a cyberpunk-style mechanical device in traditional attire clearly stands out among them. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

According to ixbt.com, the robot combines traditional Eastern aesthetics with the latest advances in robotics. Its arms feature a visible mechanical jointed structure whose cold, rigid components contrast sharply with the soft traditional clothing, creating a distinctive Chinese cyberpunk image.

Bionic Face and Natural Facial Expressions

Event guests paid particular attention to the robot’s facial structure. Experts noted that its face can reproduce a wide range of subtle expressions with remarkable accuracy. At the same time, winking, blinking and changes in facial expression appear extremely smooth and natural, significantly narrowing the gap between humans and machines.

One of the device’s key technical achievements is the special bionic skin covering its face. Earlier types of artificial skin were prone to rapid wear and damage, but the new material has managed to solve this problem.

Durability and Long-Term Service

The bionic skin material presented is highly resistant to wear and cracking. According to the source, this innovative coating can provide a service life of up to seven years.

Solutions like this can significantly extend the overall service life of bionic robots. Experts predict that such technologies will be widely used in the future in customer service, education and entertainment.

The development presented at the Beijing exhibition shows that robotics is advancing not only in external resemblance, but also through the integration of materials science and software.

RoboticsBionic SkinBeijingCyberpunkTechnology
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