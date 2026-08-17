Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital

A video about a young doctor in India resigning on the first day at a private hospital has sparked widespread discussion on social media. In a video statement, the doctor alleged that there was pressure to admit patients to the hospital even when medically unnecessary and to keep some of them in intensive care longer than required.

According to the doctor, hospital management demanded that nearly every patient be admitted as an inpatient and, in some cases, kept in the resuscitation and intensive care unit for longer periods. The doctor said such practices might not be medically necessary for patients and that the main goal could be to increase the hospital's revenue.

The young specialist also said that management interfered in important medical decisions, including whether to admit patients and how long to keep them in intensive care. Considering it contrary to professional principles to work under such conditions, the doctor decided to resign on the very day they started the job.

The doctor explained the decision by saying that patient safety and medical ethics should take precedence over any job or salary. The statement emphasized that the doctor did not want to associate their name with practices they considered wrong.

The video quickly spread online, bringing the issue of balancing patient interests and financial considerations in private healthcare to the forefront. While many users supported the doctor's position, others called for an independent investigation and stronger oversight of medical institutions.