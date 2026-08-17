Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday

·39·Sport
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal hosted a unique and colorful “Pink Party” to celebrate turning 19. Highlights from the celebration were shared on Instagram by the footballer’s girlfriend, Ines García.

Yamal’s birthday was on July 13. However, at the time, the footballer was with the Spain squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal. He therefore decided to hold his big birthday celebration later.

Guests dressed in pink too

Photos posted by Ines García on social media show that the party was decorated in a distinctive style. As the event followed a “Pink Party” theme, most guests also attended in pink outfits.

Yamal’s Barcelona teammates Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Fermín López also attended the party. Famous musicians and artists were invited as well.

Ines García arrived at the celebration in a short, bright pink dress, while Yamal also wore a pink shirt to match the overall style.

The Barcelona star therefore celebrated turning 19 with a colorful and memorable “Pink Party” that was far from an ordinary birthday celebration.

Lamine YamalBarcelonaSpainInstagramInes García
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