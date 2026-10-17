Why is Brahim Diaz losing his place at Real Madrid? Unexpected changes within the club

Unexpected changes are taking place in the internal hierarchy of Madrid's Real Madrid club among the attacking line and wingers. According to information distributed by the influential Spanish publication Marca, Moroccan national team member Brahim Diaz's chances of entering the team's starting lineup and playing on the pitch have sharply decreased.

Following this, young Brazilian wunderkind Endrick has climbed higher than Diaz in the eyes of the club's coaching staff.

The match in Rome changed everything: Form and injury problems

The worsening situation around Brahim Diaz is explained by several important factors:

Far from best form: It is noted that the 27-year-old midfielder is currently quite far from his peak sporting form;

Health limitations: The player has recently experienced certain health-related issues, which prevent him from operating at full capacity;

Endrick's reliable performance: Coming on as a substitute in the match held in Rome, Endrick justified the coaches' trust with his spirited and meaningful play, becoming the primary attacking reserve force.

Sharp twist in winter plans: Who will leave on loan?

Previously, due to a lack of playing time in Madrid, the issue of loaning young Endrick to another club during the winter transfer window was being discussed:

The scenario shifted towards Diaz: Now the situation has turned 180 degrees, and the probability of Brahim Diaz leaving Real Madrid on loan in the winter has increased significantly;

Low playing practice this season: The 27-year-old player has managed to take the field in only 3 matches within the Spanish La Liga this season.

If the situation does not change for the better soon, the Moroccan winger will have to look for a new team in the winter transfer window to secure regular playing time.