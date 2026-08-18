Milan Begin Pursuit of Endrick Transfer

Italian club Milan have attempted to sign talented Brazilian forward Endrick, who plays for Real Madrid, to strengthen their attack. According to Fabrizio Romano, club owner Gerry Cardinale personally began negotiations over the transfer and contacted the player’s agents as well as the Madrid club’s management. Goal.com reports this.

The Rossoneri’s head coach and management are looking for a versatile, creative player who can support Christian Pulisic and operate behind the forward line. Milan’s management have focused on the young Brazilian forward in an effort to invigorate the transfer market and explored the possibility of signing him on loan.

Real Madrid and the Player’s Response

However, the Madrid club and the player himself have firmly rejected the possibility of a loan for now. Endrick has said that he wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid and has informed the club’s management of his decision. Roma had also previously been linked with the young forward, but the Brazilian rejected their approach as well.

Although the transfer has not gone through for now, this attempt could bear fruit in the future. Despite Real Madrid having a wide selection of forwards, the situation could change in the coming months or during the winter transfer window. Should that happen, both the player and the Royal Club would be ready to seriously consider Milan’s option.

Changes and Plans at Milan

The Italian giants are working actively not only on Endrick’s transfer but also on the arrivals and departures of other players. The club are considering various options to balance the squad and achieve consistent results throughout the season. Strengthening competition in attack remains one of the team’s main objectives.

According to Goal.com, Milan’s management will remain active in the transfer market and will continue efforts to sign young stars if suitable opportunities arise. For now, however, the team are focused on fulfilling their objectives for the season.