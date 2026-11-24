Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Endrick will be sidelined for several weeks due to injury. This has intensified discussions regarding the young player's future at the club and the possibility of a loan move during the winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old forward has recently struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup. Now, an injury has become another obstacle in his fight for playing time.

What injury did Endrick sustain and when might he return?

Real Madrid officially announced on November 23 that the player had undergone medical examinations. Club doctors diagnosed Endrick with an adductor muscle injury in his left leg.

The Madrid club has not yet announced a return date. The official statement noted that the player's recovery process will be monitored.

However, according to information from The Athletic journalist Mario Cortegana, the Brazilian forward could be out for approximately two to three weeks. This means Endrick is likely to miss Real's upcoming matches.

Will he leave Real in the winter transfer window?

One of the most interesting questions regarding Endrick's future is whether he could be loaned out to another club during the winter transfer window.

The Brazilian player wants to get regular playing time. At Real, due to high competition in the attacking line, it is not easy for him to secure a place in the starting XI.

For this reason, a loan option is being discussed as potentially beneficial for his development. However, the club management and head coach José Mourinho currently prefer to keep the player at the club.

Responding to a question about Endrick's future on November 20, Mourinho emphasized his importance to the club. In the coach's opinion, Real needs the Brazilian forward.

What are Endrick's results this season?

Endrick has not been able to get consistent playing time at Real this season. However, he has appeared in other competitions, not just the Spanish league.

It is not accurate to limit his season participation to only five La Liga matches. According to the Associated Press, Endrick has played eight matches for Real this season and scored one goal against Roma in October.

He has also stood out with a goal for the Brazil national team.

Will the injury change Endrick's plans?

The main task for Endrick now is to fully recover from the injury and return to the pitch. However, the question of his future at Real remains open.

If the player does not get enough playing time at the club, the loan option could become more relevant in the winter transfer window. But judging by Mourinho's current stance, Real does not want to let him go easily.

The main question now is: once the Brazilian forward returns from injury, will he be able to earn Mourinho's trust and find his place at Real, or will he head to another club for regular playing time?