Endrick clarifies his future: The Brazilian will stay at Real Madrid

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Endrick clarifies his future: The Brazilian will stay at Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s young forward Endrick has made a firm decision about his future and does not intend to leave the club. According to The Athletic, the Brazilian chose to remain in Madrid despite strong interest from several prominent Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, who were keen to sign the youngster. Goal.com reports this.

In recent months, European giants had tried to take advantage of the forward’s limited playing time. However, following discussions between the player, the club’s management and the head coach, a final decision was reached for him to continue representing the Spanish giants next season. This unity was a key factor in the player’s decision to continue his career in the Spanish capital.

New responsibilities and tactical plans

Under the head coach, Endrick is expected to receive more opportunities on the right wing of the attack next season. Since the coach does not view Federico Valverde or newcomer Bernardo Silva as permanent options in that position, he sees the Brazilian forward as a reliable option there. This tactical change will help maintain the team’s attacking balance.

In addition to his duties on the wing, Endrick will also become an important rotation option at centre-forward. He will feature as an alternative to leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappé, showcasing his abilities in La Liga and Champions League matches throughout the season. This will give him a platform to compete for a place in the starting lineup.

Transfer history and international experience

Endrick joined Real Madrid from Brazilian club Palmeiras in July 2024. The transfer fee initially amounted to €35 million, with a further €25 million in potential bonuses included in the contract. Before that, he had already made numerous appearances in a short period and demonstrated his potential.

The 20-year-old has made 40 appearances for the Madrid club so far, scoring seven goals. His international experience is also noteworthy, as he was included in Brazil’s 26-man squad for the summer World Cup. Although Brazil’s campaign ended unsuccessfully, the experience represented an important step in the young forward’s professional development.

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