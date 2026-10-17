Mourinho Chooses a New Position for Endrick at Real Madrid — Details of Tactical Changes

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has decided to fundamentally change the role of young Brazilian forward Endrick on the pitch. According to the influential Spanish publication AS, the experienced Portuguese specialist is testing the 20-year-old forward not as a pure center-forward, but as a right winger.

This tactical decision has also had a direct impact on the "royal club's" summer recruitment strategy and led to the arrival of new names in the squad.

Carlos Espi's Transfer and Harmony in Attack

Mourinho's plan to rebuild the attacking line began as early as the summer transfer window:

Demand for a different style of striker: The head coach asked the management to bring in a tall forward who can fight for the ball in the penalty area and is different in style. Thus, Carlos Espi was signed from Levante;

Partnership, not competition: Mourinho sees Espi and Endrick not as competing mutually exclusive players, but as a complementing tandem on the pitch. While Espi distracts defenders in the center, Endrick gets the opportunity to cut into the center from the right flank.

Thriller Against Roma: Debut of the New Duo

How well this tactical plan works in practice was clearly demonstrated in the dramatic UEFA Champions League match against Roma (4:3):

Turning point after the break: Both young players came on as substitutes in the second half and changed the fate of the game in a short time;

Goals and assist: Both Endrick and Carlos Espi scored one goal each. Most notably, Endrick provided the assist for Espi's goal with a precise cross from the right flank.

From a Four-Minute Limit to Main Plans

This match was a breath of fresh air for the Brazilian wunderkind:

Lack of playing time: Prior to the match against Roma, Endrick was hardly playing this season — his only appearance was recorded on September 15 against Elche, lasting a mere four minutes ;

Return of confidence: The brilliant performance against the Roman club restored the coaching staff's confidence in Endrick and significantly increased his chances of returning to the starting lineup in upcoming matches.

Jose Mourinho's tactical discovery is expected to make Real Madrid's attack even faster, more unpredictable, and unexpectedly dangerous for opposing defenses.