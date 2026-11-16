Real Madrid demands 60 million euros for Endrick: two English clubs want to buy him...

The future of Endrick, one of the most talented young strikers in European football, has once again become a hot topic in the transfer market. English clubs Newcastle and Everton are showing interest in the Brazilian player, who is not getting enough playing time at Real Madrid. Italian clubs AC Milan and Roma, as well as Turkey's Fenerbahce, are also monitoring his situation. The Madrid side may demand approximately 60 million euros for the player.

The fate of the 20-year-old striker is likely to be decided in the winter transfer window. His main goal is to play regularly and fully realize his potential. However, Real has no intention of letting him go for a low price.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Newcastle and Everton are showing serious interest in Endrick. In addition to them, Milan, Roma, and Fenerbahce are also closely watching the Brazilian's situation.

Is Real ready to sell Endrick rather than loan him?

The most important aspect of the Madrid club's transfer policy is what decision will be made regarding the player's future.

According to reports, Real is considering options to sell Endrick for approximately 60 million euros in the winter transfer window. This sum is considered a serious financial demand for the Brazilian striker.

Some sources write that the Madrid side might prefer a permanent transfer over another loan. However, there is no single confirmed decision on this matter. According to The Athletic, the club's management and head coach Jose Mourinho currently want Endrick to stay with the team. If a permanent transfer is discussed, his price could be higher than 60 million euros.

Therefore, it is not yet clear whether the Brazilian player will change teams in the winter.

Newcastle and Everton want to bring him to the EPL

Among the clubs that have expressed interest in Endrick are two representatives of the English Premier League.

Newcastle may want to take advantage of the young striker's speed, technique, and versatility in attack. For Everton, the issue of strengthening the attacking line is important. For this reason, the Brazilian player is mentioned as one of the candidates who fits the club's transfer plans.

However, a demand of around 60 million euros could be a serious obstacle for both teams. Furthermore, the player himself is expected to focus not only on financial terms but also on the opportunity to play regularly.

If Endrick heads to the EPL, it could be a new and important stage in his career.

Milan and Roma are also still in the competition

The battle for the Brazilian striker is not only taking place between English clubs. Italian teams Milan and Roma also want to see him in their ranks.

Roma highly values Endrick's speed and his ability to play in multiple positions in attack. Milan has also expressed interest in his potential.

However, the main problem for Italian clubs is also the financial terms of the transfer. Especially if Real does not agree to a loan option, negotiations could become quite complicated.

Turkey's Fenerbahce club is also mentioned among the candidates. Thus, competition may arise between clubs from several countries regarding Endrick's future.

Why is Endrick not playing more at Real?

Despite the Brazilian player's demand in the transfer market, it is not easy for him to secure a place in the starting lineup in Madrid.

Due to the high competition in Real's attacking line, Endrick is struggling to get regular playing time. For this reason, discussions about his future have intensified.

The player himself previously stated that he does not know what will happen in January, and that the most important thing is that he wants to play more, score goals, and help his team.

His position is understandable: for a 20-year-old striker, it is important not just to participate in training, but to regularly take the field and prove himself.

Where will Endrick's next destination be?

For now, no final decision has been made regarding the Brazilian striker's fate. Newcastle and Everton are considering the possibility of bringing him to England, while Milan and Roma remain among the options in Italy. Fenerbahce is also monitoring the situation.

However, the deciding factor in this transfer may not only be the interest of the clubs. For Endrick himself, the opportunity for regular playing time and career development is expected to be the priority.

If Real does not back down from its demand of around 60 million euros, the battle for Endrick will become even more intense. Now the main question is: will the Brazilian talent test himself in the English Premier League or open a new chapter in Italy?